Nigerian Fighter Jets Reportedly Kill 49 Boko Haram Fighters In Separate Camps
News photo Sahara Reporters  - At least 49 Boko Haram terrorists, otherwise known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, were killed when two Super Tucano fighter aircraft reportedly bombed three terrorist hideouts in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.   It was gathered that ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

