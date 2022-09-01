Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

OPEC daily basket price now at $101.04 per barrel — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The price of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) basket of 13 crude oil samples stood at 101.04 dollars per barrel as at Wednesday. This is compared with 106.41 dollars per barrel recorded on Tuesday, according to OPEC ...

