Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support
News photo Legit  - Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of APC presidential flagbearer, Sen. Bola Tinubu says her father will use his experience as Lagos governor to develop Nigeria

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu’s experience useful to developing Nigeria, says daughter Vanguard News:
Tinubu’s experience useful to developing Nigeria, says daughter
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter The Guardian:
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter News Diary Online:
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter
Tinubu’s Experience As Lagos Governor Useful To Developing Nigeria – Daughter The Street Journal:
Tinubu’s Experience As Lagos Governor Useful To Developing Nigeria – Daughter
Folashade Tinubu: Why Nigerians must vote my father in 2023 - P.M. News PM News:
Folashade Tinubu: Why Nigerians must vote my father in 2023 - P.M. News
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter News Verge:
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter Odogwu Media's Blog:
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter
National Daily:
Tinubu’s daughter speaks on father’s ability to lead Nigeria


   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info