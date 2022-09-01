Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support
Legit
- Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of APC presidential flagbearer, Sen. Bola Tinubu says her father will use his experience as Lagos governor to develop Nigeria
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Tinubu’s experience useful to developing Nigeria, says daughter
The Guardian:
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter
News Diary Online:
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter
The Street Journal:
Tinubu’s Experience As Lagos Governor Useful To Developing Nigeria – Daughter
PM News:
Folashade Tinubu: Why Nigerians must vote my father in 2023 - P.M. News
News Verge:
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter
Odogwu Media's Blog:
Tinubu’s experience as Lagos governor useful to developing Nigeria – daughter
National Daily:
Tinubu’s daughter speaks on father’s ability to lead Nigeria
More Picks
1
NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) -
CKN Nigeria,
19 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu -
Legit,
5 hours ago
5
"70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support -
Legit,
7 hours ago
8
We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
9
Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi -
Tori News,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...