Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija Level Up: Modella Claims She Never Knew She Was Going To Be Assigned As ‘Fake Housemate’
Mojidelano  - Evicted ‘Fake’ Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Modella has said that she did not know she would be a fake housemate on the show.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: I didn Daily Post:
BBNaija: I didn't know I would be fake housemate - Modella
I was not aware I would play fake housemate – Modella The Nation:
I was not aware I would play fake housemate – Modella
#BNxBBNaija7: "I found out I was going in as a fake housemate the day I went into the house" - Modella says Bella Naija:
#BNxBBNaija7: "I found out I was going in as a fake housemate the day I went into the house" - Modella says
BBNaija: I Didn’t Know I Would Be Fake Housemate – Modella Tori News:
BBNaija: I Didn’t Know I Would Be Fake Housemate – Modella
BBNaija S7: The Street Journal:
BBNaija S7: 'I wasn't aware I would play fake housemate,' Says Modella
BBNaija S7: Modella Says She Wasn’t Aware She Would Play Fake Housemate The Will:
BBNaija S7: Modella Says She Wasn’t Aware She Would Play Fake Housemate
#BBNaija: I didn’t know I would be fake housemate – Modella Nigerian Eye:
#BBNaija: I didn’t know I would be fake housemate – Modella
“Why I Couldn’t Perform As A Fake Housemate”- Modella reveals (VIDEO) Gist Lovers:
“Why I Couldn’t Perform As A Fake Housemate”- Modella reveals (VIDEO)
BBNaija: I didn’t know I would be fake housemate – Modella See Naija:
BBNaija: I didn’t know I would be fake housemate – Modella
BBNaija: I Didn’t Know I Would Be Fake Housemate – Modella Benco News:
BBNaija: I Didn’t Know I Would Be Fake Housemate – Modella
BBNaija: I Didn’t Know I Would Be Fake Housemate – Modella Screen Gist:
BBNaija: I Didn’t Know I Would Be Fake Housemate – Modella


   More Picks
1 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 BBNaija Level Up: Modella Claims She Never Knew She Was Going To Be Assigned As ‘Fake Housemate’ - Mojidelano, 16 hours ago
4 Subsidy: Reps begin assessment into daily fuel consumption in Nigeria - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian Fighter Jets Reportedly Kill 49 Boko Haram Fighters In Separate Camps - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Anambra - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Lagos Sets Up Tertiary Education Trust Fund For State-Owned Institutions - News Break, 15 hours ago
9 'I’ll stage biggest rally for Peter Obi', Ace Entertainer Charly Boy boast - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Manchester City complete signing of Manuel Obafemi Akanji from Borussia Dortmund - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info