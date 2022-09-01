Arrogance, Ingratitude Can’t Take You Anywhere, Wike Blasts PDP Chairman Channels Television - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, slammed the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, for showing “ingratitude” and “arrogance” after he was assisted to get the seat of the national chairmanship of the party.



News Credibility Score: 99%