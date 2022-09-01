Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-Malaysian first lady Rosmah Mansor ordered to serve 10 years for graft
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Malaysian first lady, Rosmah Mansor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty on Thursday, September 1, of soliciting and receiving bribes during her husband’s

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mansor, ex-Malaysian First Lady, jailed 10yrs over £1.3m bribery Vanguard News:
Mansor, ex-Malaysian First Lady, jailed 10yrs over £1.3m bribery
Former Malaysian First Lady Rosmah Mansor Ordered To Serve 10-years For Graft Tori News:
Former Malaysian First Lady Rosmah Mansor Ordered To Serve 10-years For Graft
Ex-Malaysian first lady Rosmah Mansor sentenced to serve ten years in prison News Wire NGR:
Ex-Malaysian first lady Rosmah Mansor sentenced to serve ten years in prison
Ex-Malaysian First Lady jailed 10 years for corruption - P.M. News PM News:
Ex-Malaysian First Lady jailed 10 years for corruption - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 BBNaija Level Up: Modella Claims She Never Knew She Was Going To Be Assigned As ‘Fake Housemate’ - Mojidelano, 16 hours ago
4 Subsidy: Reps begin assessment into daily fuel consumption in Nigeria - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian Fighter Jets Reportedly Kill 49 Boko Haram Fighters In Separate Camps - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Anambra - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Lagos Sets Up Tertiary Education Trust Fund For State-Owned Institutions - News Break, 15 hours ago
9 'I’ll stage biggest rally for Peter Obi', Ace Entertainer Charly Boy boast - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Manchester City complete signing of Manuel Obafemi Akanji from Borussia Dortmund - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info