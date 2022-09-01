Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We Are Children That Brought You From Gutter To Chairman — Governor Wike Replies Embattled PDP Chair, Ayu
Sahara Reporters  - We Are Children That Brought You From Gutter To Chairman — Governor Wike Replies Embattled PDP Chair, Ayu

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 NSCDC officer allegedly punches singer Ayefele, threatens to shoot him for refusing to give them money - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara police arrest ex-soldier who supplies arms to terrorists (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 NCC Issues New International Termination Rate (ITR) - CKN Nigeria, 19 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 5 hours ago
5 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Lies - Presidency denies Gov Ortom's claims that President Buhari has ordered security agents not to go after violent Fulani herdsmen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 We don't abduct Nigerians, only make arrest where necessary, DSS clarifies - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Tinubu: APC former presidential aspirants shun scheduled meeting - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Drama As Suspected Hoodlums Pelt Kwankwaso With Sachets Of Water In Kogi - Tori News, 9 hours ago
