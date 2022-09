BBNaija: Don Jazzy lists 5 favourite housemates to win N100 grand prize Daily Post - Mavin producer, Don Jazzy has identified five housemates he likes in Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7. Don Jazzy in a tweet on Thursday said he likes Doyin, Bryan, Bella, Allyson and Hermes. The Entertainer said he will pop a bottle of champagne if ...



News Credibility Score: 99%