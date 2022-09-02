Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija's Daniella regrets as she reflects on relationship with Khalid and Dotun
Legit
- BBNaija star, Daniella, speaks on the relationships she had in Biggie's house, she noted that she shouldn't have been with Dotun after Khalid left the house.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
BBNaija: Tearful Daniella speaks on Khalid, regrets affair with Dotun [VIDEO]
Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: “I regret my actions” – Daniella breaks down in tears as she speaks on moving on with Dotun after Khalid’s eviction (Video)
Igbere TV News:
BBNaija: Daniella Sheds Tears Of Regret For Getting Intimate With Dotun (Photos, Video)
Tori News:
BBNaija: Daniella Break Down In Tears As She Addresses Relationship With Dotun After Moving From Khalid (Video)
The Dabigal Blog:
#BBNaija: “I regret my actions” – Daniella breaks down in tears as she speaks on moving on with Dotun after Khalid’s eviction (Video)
Pulse Nigeria:
BBNaija 7: Daniella in tears over new relationship with Dotun
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
#BBNaija: “I regret my actions” – Daniella breaks down in tears as she speaks on moving on with Dotun after Khalid’s eviction (Video)
Naija Parrot:
BBNaija: Daniella Sheds Tears Of Regret For Getting Intimate With Dotun (Video)
Correct Kid:
BBNaija: Khalid Finally Reacts To Daniella And Dotun’s Relationship, (Photos)
Gist Reel:
"I regret my actions" — Daniella weeps as she addresses relationship with Dotun after moving from Khalid (Video)
Kemi Filani Blog:
BBNaija s7: ‘It is a game’, Khalid reacts after Daniella regreted her intimacy with Dotun
More Picks
1
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona in a £12m player-plus-cash deal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
BBNaija's Daniella regrets as she reflects on relationship with Khalid and Dotun -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
We'll Help PDP To Lose In 2023 If Ayu Does Not Quit – Wike -
Leadership,
15 hours ago
4
Singer Davido gifts his entire crew ''30BG'' diamond-studded pendants and Cartier glasses with their initials on it (video/photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
We don’t have discriminatory passport charges — NIS -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Don Jazzy lists 5 favourite housemates to win N100 grand prize -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m, governorship N5m for billboards, posters in Kogi -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
8
Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz -
The Will,
19 hours ago
9
“50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos -
Legit,
6 hours ago
10
I’ll work to restore Nigeria’s preeminent role in West African sub-region – Atiku -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
