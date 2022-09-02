Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija's Daniella regrets as she reflects on relationship with Khalid and Dotun
Legit  - BBNaija star, Daniella, speaks on the relationships she had in Biggie's house, she noted that she shouldn't have been with Dotun after Khalid left the house.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Tearful Daniella speaks on Khalid, regrets affair with Dotun [VIDEO] Vanguard News:
BBNaija: Tearful Daniella speaks on Khalid, regrets affair with Dotun [VIDEO]
#BBNaija: “I regret my actions” – Daniella breaks down in tears as she speaks on moving on with Dotun after Khalid’s eviction (Video) Yaba Left Online:
#BBNaija: “I regret my actions” – Daniella breaks down in tears as she speaks on moving on with Dotun after Khalid’s eviction (Video)
BBNaija: Daniella Sheds Tears Of Regret For Getting Intimate With Dotun (Photos, Video) Igbere TV News:
BBNaija: Daniella Sheds Tears Of Regret For Getting Intimate With Dotun (Photos, Video)
BBNaija: Daniella Break Down In Tears As She Addresses Relationship With Dotun After Moving From Khalid (Video) Tori News:
BBNaija: Daniella Break Down In Tears As She Addresses Relationship With Dotun After Moving From Khalid (Video)
#BBNaija: “I regret my actions” – Daniella breaks down in tears as she speaks on moving on with Dotun after Khalid’s eviction (Video) The Dabigal Blog:
#BBNaija: “I regret my actions” – Daniella breaks down in tears as she speaks on moving on with Dotun after Khalid’s eviction (Video)
BBNaija 7: Daniella in tears over new relationship with Dotun Pulse Nigeria:
BBNaija 7: Daniella in tears over new relationship with Dotun
#BBNaija: “I regret my actions” – Daniella breaks down in tears as she speaks on moving on with Dotun after Khalid’s eviction (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
#BBNaija: “I regret my actions” – Daniella breaks down in tears as she speaks on moving on with Dotun after Khalid’s eviction (Video)
BBNaija: Daniella Sheds Tears Of Regret For Getting Intimate With Dotun (Video) Naija Parrot:
BBNaija: Daniella Sheds Tears Of Regret For Getting Intimate With Dotun (Video)
BBNaija: Khalid Finally Reacts To Daniella And Dotun’s Relationship, (Photos) Correct Kid:
BBNaija: Khalid Finally Reacts To Daniella And Dotun’s Relationship, (Photos)
"I regret my actions" — Daniella weeps as she addresses relationship with Dotun after moving from Khalid (Video) Gist Reel:
"I regret my actions" — Daniella weeps as she addresses relationship with Dotun after moving from Khalid (Video)
BBNaija s7: ‘It is a game’, Khalid reacts after Daniella regreted her intimacy with Dotun Kemi Filani Blog:
BBNaija s7: ‘It is a game’, Khalid reacts after Daniella regreted her intimacy with Dotun


   More Picks
1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona in a £12m player-plus-cash deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 BBNaija's Daniella regrets as she reflects on relationship with Khalid and Dotun - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 We'll Help PDP To Lose In 2023 If Ayu Does Not Quit – Wike - Leadership, 15 hours ago
4 Singer Davido gifts his entire crew ''30BG'' diamond-studded pendants and Cartier glasses with their initials on it (video/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 We don’t have discriminatory passport charges — NIS - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don Jazzy lists 5 favourite housemates to win N100 grand prize - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m, governorship N5m for billboards, posters in Kogi - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz - The Will, 19 hours ago
9 “50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos - Legit, 6 hours ago
10 I’ll work to restore Nigeria’s preeminent role in West African sub-region – Atiku - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info