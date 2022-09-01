Local stock market opens September bullish as investors earn N29bn

Local stock market opens September bullish as investors earn N29bn



Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) kick-starts the month of September on a positive lane as the benchmark index appreciates by 0.1 ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineLocal stock market opens September bullish as investors earn N29bnEquities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) kick-starts the month of September on a positive lane as the benchmark index appreciates by 0.1 ...



News Credibility Score: 99%