Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: It ’ll take a miracle for Omo-Agege to win Delta guber – Aniagwu
Vanguard News  - Delta Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said that contrary to claims in some quarters, Deputy President of the Senate and APC Governorship Candidate

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: It’ll take a miracle for Omo-Agege to win Delta guber – Aniagwu  | Latest Nigeria News Today The News Chronicle:
2023: It’ll take a miracle for Omo-Agege to win Delta guber – Aniagwu  | Latest Nigeria News Today
It will take a miracle for Omo-Agege to win in 2023 - Delta govt. - P.M. News PM News:
It will take a miracle for Omo-Agege to win in 2023 - Delta govt. - P.M. News
Delta 2023: It will take a miracle for Omo-Agege to win with APC –Commissioner Pulse Nigeria:
Delta 2023: It will take a miracle for Omo-Agege to win with APC –Commissioner
2023: Omo-Agege has no hold in Delta –Commissioner News Diary Online:
2023: Omo-Agege has no hold in Delta –Commissioner
2023: Omo-Agege has no hold in Delta – Commissioner — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
2023: Omo-Agege has no hold in Delta – Commissioner — NEWSVERGE
2023: Omo-Agege has no hold in Delta – Commissioner The Eagle Online:
2023: Omo-Agege has no hold in Delta – Commissioner


   More Picks
1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona in a £12m player-plus-cash deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 BBNaija's Daniella regrets as she reflects on relationship with Khalid and Dotun - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 We'll Help PDP To Lose In 2023 If Ayu Does Not Quit – Wike - Leadership, 15 hours ago
4 Singer Davido gifts his entire crew ''30BG'' diamond-studded pendants and Cartier glasses with their initials on it (video/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 We don’t have discriminatory passport charges — NIS - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don Jazzy lists 5 favourite housemates to win N100 grand prize - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m, governorship N5m for billboards, posters in Kogi - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz - The Will, 19 hours ago
9 “50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos - Legit, 6 hours ago
10 I’ll work to restore Nigeria’s preeminent role in West African sub-region – Atiku - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info