'I’ll stage biggest rally for Peter Obi', Ace Entertainer Charly Boy boast
News photo Legit  - Ace Musician and actor Charles 'Charly Boy' Oputa has promised that he would organise the biggest ever rally for the 2023 presidential ambition of Peter Obi.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

