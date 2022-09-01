Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Peter Obi: Labour Party inaugurates 11-man Diaspora committee to raise funds
News photo Vanguard News  - Mr Julius Abure, National Chairman of Labour Party (LP) on Thursday  inaugurated an 11-man committee to drive the party’s  Disapora movement .

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CrowdFunding: Labour Party inaugurates 11-man diaspora committee Nigerian Tribune:
CrowdFunding: Labour Party inaugurates 11-man diaspora committee
Labour Party Inaugurates Diaspora Committee To Raise Funds Channels Television:
Labour Party Inaugurates Diaspora Committee To Raise Funds
LP inaugurates 11-member diaspora committee The Nation:
LP inaugurates 11-member diaspora committee
2023: Labour Party inaugurates diaspora committee Peoples Gazette:
2023: Labour Party inaugurates diaspora committee
2023: Labour Party Inaugurates 11-Man Diaspora Committee Independent:
2023: Labour Party Inaugurates 11-Man Diaspora Committee
2023: Labour Party inaugurates 11-man Diaspora committee Pulse Nigeria:
2023: Labour Party inaugurates 11-man Diaspora committee


   More Picks
1 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 BBNaija Level Up: Modella Claims She Never Knew She Was Going To Be Assigned As ‘Fake Housemate’ - Mojidelano, 16 hours ago
4 Subsidy: Reps begin assessment into daily fuel consumption in Nigeria - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian Fighter Jets Reportedly Kill 49 Boko Haram Fighters In Separate Camps - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Anambra - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Lagos Sets Up Tertiary Education Trust Fund For State-Owned Institutions - News Break, 15 hours ago
9 'I’ll stage biggest rally for Peter Obi', Ace Entertainer Charly Boy boast - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Manchester City complete signing of Manuel Obafemi Akanji from Borussia Dortmund - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info