Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
We don’t have discriminatory passport charges — NIS
Vanguard News
- The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed as fake, reports of alleged discriminatory charges for Passport, saying charges for the document are the same across the country.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
NIS speaks on 'discriminatory' passport charges - P.M. News
National Accord:
We do not have discriminatory passport charges – NIS
Prompt News:
We do not have discriminatory passport charges- NIS
News Verge:
We do not have discriminatory passport charges – NIS
The Street Journal:
Immigration service denies issuing discriminatory charges for passport applicants in northern, southern Nigeria
News Wire NGR:
Why there’s disparity in passport charges – Nigerian Immigration explains
News Diary Online:
We do not have discriminatory passport charges- NIS
Odogwu Media's Blog:
We do not have discriminatory passport charges- NIS
MetroStar Nigeria:
Immigration speaks on discriminatory passport charges
Within Nigeria:
We don’t have discriminatory passport charges — NIS
Tunde Ednut:
We don’t have discriminatory passport charges — NIS
