Aisha Yesufu gives reason for supporting Peter Obi in 2023 presidential election
Ripples Nigeria
- A co-convener of BringbackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, on Thursday explained why she is supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2023: I’m not loyal to Peter Obi – Aisha Yesufu
Naija Loaded:
I Am Not A Peter Obi Loyalist – Aisha Yesufu Speaks Up Ahead Of 2023 Election
Tori News:
2023: I’m Not Loyal to Peter Obi, But I Will Support Him To Win – Aisha Yesufu
Pulse Nigeria:
My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu
Nigerian Eye:
2023: I’m not loyal to Peter Obi – Aisha Yesufu
Naija News:
My Loyalty Does Not Lie With Peter Obi – Aisha Yesufu
Anaedo Online:
2023 Presidency: I’m Not Loyal To Peter Obi – Aisha Yesufu
More Picks
1
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona in a £12m player-plus-cash deal -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
BBNaija's Daniella regrets as she reflects on relationship with Khalid and Dotun -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
We'll Help PDP To Lose In 2023 If Ayu Does Not Quit – Wike -
Leadership,
15 hours ago
4
Singer Davido gifts his entire crew ''30BG'' diamond-studded pendants and Cartier glasses with their initials on it (video/photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
We don’t have discriminatory passport charges — NIS -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Don Jazzy lists 5 favourite housemates to win N100 grand prize -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m, governorship N5m for billboards, posters in Kogi -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
8
Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz -
The Will,
19 hours ago
9
“50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos -
Legit,
6 hours ago
10
I’ll work to restore Nigeria’s preeminent role in West African sub-region – Atiku -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
