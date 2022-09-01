Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: North'll not support candidate exploiting religion, ethnicity —Northern Elders
News photo Vanguard News  - Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had said that the North will not support a candidate who seeks to benefit from strategies that exploit the ethnic and religious diversity of the region.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

