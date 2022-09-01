Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Commuter coughs to death in Akure while waiting for taxi
Vanguard News
- A middle-age man coughed to death in Akure on Thursday while waiting for a taxi.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Man coughs to death in Akure while waiting for taxi
The Eagle Online:
Commuter coughs to death in Akure while waiting for taxi
Tunde Ednut:
Commuter coughs to death in Akure while waiting for taxi
Within Nigeria:
Commuter coughs to death in Akure while waiting for taxi
More Picks
1
"70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu -
Legit,
17 hours ago
3
BBNaija Level Up: Modella Claims She Never Knew She Was Going To Be Assigned As ‘Fake Housemate’ -
Mojidelano,
16 hours ago
4
Subsidy: Reps begin assessment into daily fuel consumption in Nigeria -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
5
Nigerian Fighter Jets Reportedly Kill 49 Boko Haram Fighters In Separate Camps -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
6
2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support -
Legit,
19 hours ago
7
EFCC arrests 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Anambra -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
8
Lagos Sets Up Tertiary Education Trust Fund For State-Owned Institutions -
News Break,
15 hours ago
9
'I’ll stage biggest rally for Peter Obi', Ace Entertainer Charly Boy boast -
Legit,
11 hours ago
10
Manchester City complete signing of Manuel Obafemi Akanji from Borussia Dortmund -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
