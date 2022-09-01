Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Japan awards 39 Nigerians full scholarship
News photo Vanguard News  - The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has awarded fully funded scholarships to 39 Nigerian youths with an opportunity to work in Japanese companies and bring in the expertise to develop Nigeria.

16 hours ago
