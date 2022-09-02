Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Shekarau accuses Kwankwaso of betrayal, manipulation
News photo The Punch  - Former Kano State Governor and serving Senator, Ibrahim Shekarau, has alleged that his defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party to the People’s Democratic Party was due to the betrayal of the NNPP presidential candidate, Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

