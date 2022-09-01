Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

No Mercy: Military airstrikes ‘destroy’ scores of bandits, ISWAP terrorists in Kaduna, Borno communities
Champion Newspapers  - Less than a month after the launch of ‘Operation Show no Mercy,’ scores of armed bandits and terrorists have been eliminated by the Nigerian military Air Task Force with the support of special forces on the ground at different communities in Kaduna and ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

   More Picks
1 "70% of Peter Obi supporters are Zombidients and Obidiots" Victoria Inyama says many don't have a "clue" why they are supporting Obi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 2023 presidency: I am also 70 years old like Bishop Kukah - Tinubu - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 BBNaija Level Up: Modella Claims She Never Knew She Was Going To Be Assigned As ‘Fake Housemate’ - Mojidelano, 16 hours ago
4 Subsidy: Reps begin assessment into daily fuel consumption in Nigeria - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian Fighter Jets Reportedly Kill 49 Boko Haram Fighters In Separate Camps - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Daughter of Promient presidential aspirant shares stunning revelations about him, calls for major support - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Anambra - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Lagos Sets Up Tertiary Education Trust Fund For State-Owned Institutions - News Break, 15 hours ago
9 'I’ll stage biggest rally for Peter Obi', Ace Entertainer Charly Boy boast - Legit, 11 hours ago
10 Manchester City complete signing of Manuel Obafemi Akanji from Borussia Dortmund - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
