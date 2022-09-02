Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Video of Davido's driver's emotional reaction after getting diamond pendant
Legit
- Davido's driver, Tunde, recently got very emotional after the singer gifted him a customised diamond pendant.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Davido gifts crew members 30BG diamond pendants
Vanguard News:
PHOTOS: Davido gifts crew members 30BG Diamond pendants Afrobeat singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has gifted diamond pendants to his entire crew. He took to his Instastory to show off the customised...1
Tori News:
Davido Shows Off Customized Diamond Pendants For Crew Members (Video)
News Wire NGR:
Watch: Davido gifts all his crew members, customised 30BG Diamond Pendants worth millions of dollars
Correct NG:
Davido gifts 30 customised diamond pendants to 30BG crew
Gist Reel:
Davido flaunts customized diamond pendants for crew members (Video)
Mp3 Bullet:
Davido orders more 30BG Diamond Pendants after distributing 23 to his crew.
Gist Lovers:
Israel DMW expresses gratitude to Davido after receiving diamond pendant
Naija on Point:
Davido gifts 30 customised diamond pendants to 30BG crew
