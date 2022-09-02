Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
US Open: Williams sisters beaten in first doubles round
Vanguard News
- There will be no farewell grand slam title in doubles for Serena Williams after she and sister Venus lost in the first round of the
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Williams Sisters Beaten In US Open Doubles
The Punch:
US open: Williams sisters lose in first round
Peoples Gazette:
Williams sisters lose U.S. Open first doubles round
News Verge:
Williams sisters beaten in first doubles round at US Open — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
Williams sisters beaten in first doubles round at US Open
PM News:
Serena, Venus Williams knocked out of doubles' play at US Open - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Williams sisters beaten in first doubles round at US Open
Kemi Filani Blog:
US Open: Williams sisters knocked out of women's doubles - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk terminates Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa's contract -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
We'll Help PDP To Lose In 2023 If Ayu Does Not Quit – Wike -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
3
Video of Davido's driver's emotional reaction after getting diamond pendant -
Legit,
18 hours ago
4
I Will Host Peter Obi in Ebony, I Like What He’s Doing – Umahi -
Tori News,
13 hours ago
5
“50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos -
Legit,
14 hours ago
6
US Open: Williams sisters beaten in first doubles round -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
7
'I cannot shun church events because of presidential ambition,' Peter Obi reacts to Okowa's accusation -
The Street Journal,
13 hours ago
8
Why Nigeria’s debt profile will continue to rise - DMO -
Pulse Nigeria,
12 hours ago
9
Allow Abuja-Kaduna train to resume, MURIC appeals to families of kidnapped victims -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
10
BBNaija S7: I delivered on my promised to give my fans good vibes – Modella -
National Accord,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...