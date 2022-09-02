Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Peter Obi: Charly Boy Vows To Stage Biggest Rally Ever | Latest Nigeria News Today
News photo The News Chronicle  - The most recent news from Nigeria and across the world is available at The News Chronicle. The News Chronicle provides the most recent headlines, commentary, and political news.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Movement"- Charly Boys vows to stage the biggest rally ever for Peter Obi Legit:
"Movement"- Charly Boys vows to stage the biggest rally ever for Peter Obi
Charly Boy endorses Peter Obi, plans biggest rally Popular entertainer and controversial activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has announced plans to hold a massive rally in support of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi. The Nation:
Charly Boy endorses Peter Obi, plans biggest rally Popular entertainer and controversial activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has announced plans to hold a massive rally in support of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi.
2023: Charly Boy to stage ‘biggest rally ever’ for Peter Obi Daily Nigerian:
2023: Charly Boy to stage ‘biggest rally ever’ for Peter Obi
2023: ‘I’ll stage biggest rally for Peter Obi’- Charly Boy boasts Gist Lovers:
2023: ‘I’ll stage biggest rally for Peter Obi’- Charly Boy boasts
National Daily:
I will stage biggest rally ever for Peter Obi – Charly Boy


   More Picks
1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona in a £12m player-plus-cash deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 BBNaija's Daniella regrets as she reflects on relationship with Khalid and Dotun - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 We'll Help PDP To Lose In 2023 If Ayu Does Not Quit – Wike - Leadership, 15 hours ago
4 Singer Davido gifts his entire crew ''30BG'' diamond-studded pendants and Cartier glasses with their initials on it (video/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 We don’t have discriminatory passport charges — NIS - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don Jazzy lists 5 favourite housemates to win N100 grand prize - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m, governorship N5m for billboards, posters in Kogi - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz - The Will, 19 hours ago
9 “50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos - Legit, 6 hours ago
10 I’ll work to restore Nigeria’s preeminent role in West African sub-region – Atiku - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info