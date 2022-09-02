Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona in a £12m player-plus-cash deal
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a deal worth £12m plus left their back Marcos Alonso.

 

The former Arsenal captain has signed

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chelsea agree €14m deal plus Alonso for Aubameyang Vanguard News:
Chelsea agree €14m deal plus Alonso for Aubameyang
Transfer deadline: Aubameyang arrives London Daily Post:
Transfer deadline: Aubameyang arrives London
Drogba backs Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea The Nation:
Drogba backs Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea
ITS CONFIRMED!! Read How Chelsea Signed Aubameyang On Transfer Deadline Day Naija Loaded:
ITS CONFIRMED!! Read How Chelsea Signed Aubameyang On Transfer Deadline Day
Do you think Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will break the No. 9 curse at Chelsea? Yaba Left Online:
Do you think Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will break the No. 9 curse at Chelsea?
Didier Drogba Reveals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Chelsea Has Been Years In The Making Independent:
Didier Drogba Reveals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang To Chelsea Has Been Years In The Making
Didier Drogba Reacts to the Signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea Not Just OK:
Didier Drogba Reacts to the Signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea
Chelsea Sign Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang From Barcelona Tori News:
Chelsea Sign Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang From Barcelona
Chelsea sign Aubameyang for £10.3m from Barcelona - P.M. News PM News:
Chelsea sign Aubameyang for £10.3m from Barcelona - P.M. News
Chelsea Confident Of Landing Aubameyang From Barcelona The Will:
Chelsea Confident Of Landing Aubameyang From Barcelona
Chelsea sign ex-Arsenal captain Aubameyang on two-year deal The Eagle Online:
Chelsea sign ex-Arsenal captain Aubameyang on two-year deal
Pierre-Emerick #Aubameyang Officially Joins #Chelsea From #Barcelona On #DeadlineDay The Genius Media:
Pierre-Emerick #Aubameyang Officially Joins #Chelsea From #Barcelona On #DeadlineDay
Chelsea Agree To Sign Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Silverbird TV:
Chelsea Agree To Sign Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea sign forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona People n Politics:
Chelsea sign forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona
Chelsea Sign Aubameyang From Barcelona Nigeria Breaking News:
Chelsea Sign Aubameyang From Barcelona
Chelsea Set To Sign Aubameyang From Barcelona For £10m Plus Marcos Alonso Naija Parrot:
Chelsea Set To Sign Aubameyang From Barcelona For £10m Plus Marcos Alonso
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea agree deal for Barcelona striker, says Guillem Balague - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea agree deal for Barcelona striker, says Guillem Balague - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona in a £12m player-plus-cash deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 BBNaija's Daniella regrets as she reflects on relationship with Khalid and Dotun - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 We'll Help PDP To Lose In 2023 If Ayu Does Not Quit – Wike - Leadership, 15 hours ago
4 Singer Davido gifts his entire crew ''30BG'' diamond-studded pendants and Cartier glasses with their initials on it (video/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 We don’t have discriminatory passport charges — NIS - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don Jazzy lists 5 favourite housemates to win N100 grand prize - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m, governorship N5m for billboards, posters in Kogi - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz - The Will, 19 hours ago
9 “50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos - Legit, 6 hours ago
10 I’ll work to restore Nigeria’s preeminent role in West African sub-region – Atiku - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info