Was he supposed to leave money? - Former Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu faults Peter Obi for leaving behind money for Anambra state after concluding his tenure as governor (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has knocked Labor party, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for leaving behind a huge sum of money after concluding his tenure as g

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

