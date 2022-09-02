Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Was he supposed to leave money? - Former Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu faults Peter Obi for leaving behind money for Anambra state after concluding his tenure as governor (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has knocked Labor party, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for leaving behind a huge sum of money after concluding his tenure as g
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Peter Obi is not a banker, shouldn't have saved Anambra's money during his tenure - Adebayo Shittu
Tori News:
Peter Obi Was Wrong For Leaving Behind Money For Anambra State After His Tenure As Governor - Ex-communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu (Video)
Correct NG:
It was wrong of Peter Obi to leave money behind after serving as governor - Ex-minister
Naija News:
Adebayo Shittu Knocks Peter Obi For Leaving Money After Serving As Anambra State Governor
Edujandon:
Was he supposed to leave money? Adebayo Shittu slams Peter Obi for leaving money after his tenure(video)
Gist Reel:
Peter Obi isn’t a banker, shouldn’t have saved Anambra’s money during his tenure - Adebayo Shittu says
