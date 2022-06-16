Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Precious Chikwendu and Suzan Ade Coker engage in messy brawl as they drag each other to filth on Facebook
Yaba Left Online  - The dramatic brawl started after Suzan took to her page to share photos of Precious and FFK sitting with their first son, Arargorn.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Precious Chikwendu and Suzan Ade Coker drag each other over gift given to Precious Linda Ikeji Blog:
Precious Chikwendu and Suzan Ade Coker drag each other over gift given to Precious' kids
FFK Gist Reel:
FFK's ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu clashes with Suzan Ade Coker, drags one another to filth
Precious Chikwendu and Suzan Ade Coker engage in messy brawl as they drag each other to filth on Facebook Naija Parrot:
Precious Chikwendu and Suzan Ade Coker engage in messy brawl as they drag each other to filth on Facebook
‘Never Send My Kids Such Evil Toys Again’ – Precious Chikwendu Spills How Suzan Coker Attempted To Snatch FFK Naija News:
‘Never Send My Kids Such Evil Toys Again’ – Precious Chikwendu Spills How Suzan Coker Attempted To Snatch FFK


   More Picks
1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Chelsea from Barcelona in a £12m player-plus-cash deal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 BBNaija's Daniella regrets as she reflects on relationship with Khalid and Dotun - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 We'll Help PDP To Lose In 2023 If Ayu Does Not Quit – Wike - Leadership, 15 hours ago
4 Singer Davido gifts his entire crew ''30BG'' diamond-studded pendants and Cartier glasses with their initials on it (video/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 We don’t have discriminatory passport charges — NIS - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don Jazzy lists 5 favourite housemates to win N100 grand prize - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 2023: Presidential candidates to pay N10m, governorship N5m for billboards, posters in Kogi - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz Bella Begs Big Brother For Dinner Date With Sheggz - The Will, 19 hours ago
9 “50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos - Legit, 6 hours ago
10 I’ll work to restore Nigeria’s preeminent role in West African sub-region – Atiku - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info