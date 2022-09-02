Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NEMA Presents Relief Materials To Flood Victims In Katsina State
The Street Journal  - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) presented relief materials to Katsina State on Thursday for distribution to victims of flooding in 13 of its 34 local government areas.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

