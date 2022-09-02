Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido Stirs Mixed Reactions As He Buys N1.4b Designer Bag [Video]
Gist Lovers  - Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to be known as someone who spends big bucks on fashion items Davido, has got fans talking after he bought himself a $2 million (N1.4b) designer bag.

13 hours ago
Singer, Davido, has bought a designer bag worth two million dollars. Taking to his Instastory on Thursday, Davido posted videos of himself at the store, Icebox Diamonds & Watches, where he bought the luxury bag. The Punch:
Singer, Davido, has bought a designer bag worth two million dollars. Taking to his Instastory on Thursday, Davido posted videos of himself at the store, Icebox Diamonds & Watches, where he bought the luxury bag.
