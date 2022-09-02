Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I cannot shun church events because of presidential ambition,' Peter Obi reacts to Okowa's accusation
News photo The Street Journal  - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has described as uncharitable the reports credited to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state accusing him of dragging the church into politics as the sole ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Attending church programme has nothing to do with politics – Peter Obi Vanguard News:
Attending church programme has nothing to do with politics – Peter Obi
Obi attending churches before ambition, Obidients reply Okowa The Punch:
Obi attending churches before ambition, Obidients reply Okowa
Leave Peter alone, Obi’s media office replies Okowa The Guardian:
Leave Peter alone, Obi’s media office replies Okowa
2023: I Don’t Attend Church Programmes To Solicit Votes - Peter Obi Replies Okowa Tori News:
2023: I Don’t Attend Church Programmes To Solicit Votes - Peter Obi Replies Okowa
Obi to Okowa: Attending church programmes has nothing to do with politics The Eagle Online:
Obi to Okowa: Attending church programmes has nothing to do with politics
Obi to Okowa: Attending Church programmes has nothing to do with politics Prompt News:
Obi to Okowa: Attending Church programmes has nothing to do with politics
Peter Obi defends attending Church programmes Pulse Nigeria:
Peter Obi defends attending Church programmes
2023: Peter Obi Replies Okowa Over Comment On Attending Churches Naija News:
2023: Peter Obi Replies Okowa Over Comment On Attending Churches


   More Picks
1 Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk terminates Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa's contract - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 We'll Help PDP To Lose In 2023 If Ayu Does Not Quit – Wike - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 Video of Davido's driver's emotional reaction after getting diamond pendant - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 I Will Host Peter Obi in Ebony, I Like What He’s Doing – Umahi - Tori News, 13 hours ago
5 “50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 US Open: Williams sisters beaten in first doubles round - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 'I cannot shun church events because of presidential ambition,' Peter Obi reacts to Okowa's accusation - The Street Journal, 13 hours ago
8 Why Nigeria’s debt profile will continue to rise - DMO - Pulse Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Allow Abuja-Kaduna train to resume, MURIC appeals to families of kidnapped victims - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
10 BBNaija S7: I delivered on my promised to give my fans good vibes – Modella - National Accord, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info