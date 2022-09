Wike: Atiku can’t manage PDP, causing party’s problems – Aisha Yesufu Daily Post - Popular rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has blamed the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Yesufu said Atiku’s inability to manage the PDP was responsible for the crisis rocking the party.



News Credibility Score: 99%