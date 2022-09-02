Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Top cleric killed by mosque blast in Afghanistan’s Herat
News photo The Guardian  - A huge bomb blast at one of the biggest mosques in western Afghanistan Friday killed its influential imam, who called earlier this year for those who commit "the smallest act" against the government to be beheaded.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cleric, 17 others killed in Afghan mosque blast The Punch:
Cleric, 17 others killed in Afghan mosque blast
Mosque Explosion in Herat kills 18 TVC News:
Mosque Explosion in Herat kills 18
Huge Explosion Hits Mosque In Afghanistan, 20 Killed, 200 Injured (Photo) Tori News:
Huge Explosion Hits Mosque In Afghanistan, 20 Killed, 200 Injured (Photo)
Top Cleric Killed By Mosque Blast In Afghanistan The Street Journal:
Top Cleric Killed By Mosque Blast In Afghanistan's Herat


   More Picks
1 I Will Host Peter Obi in Ebony, I Like What He’s Doing – Umahi - Tori News, 20 hours ago
2 “50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 'I cannot shun church events because of presidential ambition,' Peter Obi reacts to Okowa's accusation - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
4 Why Nigeria’s debt profile will continue to rise - DMO - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
5 Bandits invade Zamfara mosque and abduct dozens of worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and wife celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Allow Abuja-Kaduna train to resume, MURIC appeals to families of kidnapped victims - The Eagle Online, 1 day ago
8 CHAN 2023 Qualifier: Yusuf Confident Home Eagles Will Turn The Table Against Ghana - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
9 Ortom To Buhari: Fix Your Battered Image By Addressing Insecurity - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
10 EFCC to appeal ruling absolving Ex-Gov Jang of N6.3bn fraud - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info