Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and wife celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary







On his Instagram page, Governor Fayemi shared photos of himself and his wife Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, and his wife, Bisi, are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary.On his Instagram page, Governor Fayemi shared photos of himself and his wife



News Credibility Score: 99%