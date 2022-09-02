Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian mother chides her daughter for getting three piercings and waxing (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian mother has been caught on video chiding her daughter for getting three piercings and waxing. The angry mother was heard saying her daughter is doing what “Jesus said we shouldn’t do".

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

