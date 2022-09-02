Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Corruption charges: I am finally vindicated – Jang
Vanguard News
- Corruption charges: I am finally vindicated – Jang
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Wire NGR:
N6.3bn Corruption Charges: 'I am finally vindicated', Plateau ex-governor Jang reacts to court ruling
News Diary Online:
Corruption charges: I am finally vindicated – Jang
Pulse Nigeria:
I'm finally vindicated - Jang reacts to court victory against EFCC
Daily Nigerian:
N6.3bn fraud case: I am finally vindicated – Jang
More Picks
1
Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk terminates Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa's contract -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
We'll Help PDP To Lose In 2023 If Ayu Does Not Quit – Wike -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
3
Video of Davido's driver's emotional reaction after getting diamond pendant -
Legit,
18 hours ago
4
I Will Host Peter Obi in Ebony, I Like What He’s Doing – Umahi -
Tori News,
13 hours ago
5
“50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos -
Legit,
14 hours ago
6
US Open: Williams sisters beaten in first doubles round -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
7
'I cannot shun church events because of presidential ambition,' Peter Obi reacts to Okowa's accusation -
The Street Journal,
13 hours ago
8
Why Nigeria’s debt profile will continue to rise - DMO -
Pulse Nigeria,
12 hours ago
9
Allow Abuja-Kaduna train to resume, MURIC appeals to families of kidnapped victims -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
10
BBNaija S7: I delivered on my promised to give my fans good vibes – Modella -
National Accord,
21 hours ago
