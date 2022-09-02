Transfer: Musa joins Turkish club, Sivasspor Daily Post - Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has penned a two-year contract with Turkish Super Lig outfit, Sivasspor. Musa was released by another Turkish club, Fatih Karagumuruk on Friday. The 29-year-old will play alongside another Nigerian Leke James at Sivasspor ...



