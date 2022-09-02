Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC opposes Jang's acquittal, takes case to Court of Appeal
Legit  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has challeged the acquittal of fomer Governor Jonah Jang and has taken the case to the Court of Appeal.

6 hours ago
EFCC to appeal acquittal of Jang, Pam The Punch:
EFCC to appeal acquittal of Jang, Pam
EFCC:
EFCC PRESS STATEMENT Alleged N6.3b Fraud: EFCC to Appeal Jonah Jang, Pam’s Acquittal The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the Friday, September 2, 2022 judgment of Justice C. L. Dabup...
Alleged N6.3bn fraud: EFCC to Appeal Jang, Pam’s acquittal Daily Nigerian:
Alleged N6.3bn fraud: EFCC to Appeal Jang, Pam’s acquittal
Alleged N6.3b fraud: More trouble as EFCC set to appeal Jonah Jang PM News:
Alleged N6.3b fraud: More trouble as EFCC set to appeal Jonah Jang's acquittal - P.M. News
Jonah Jang: Heavy Security As Court Sets To Deliver Judgement On Alleged N6.3bn Fraud Naija News:
Jonah Jang: Heavy Security As Court Sets To Deliver Judgement On Alleged N6.3bn Fraud


