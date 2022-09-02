Cleric, 48, rapes, impregnates 12-year-old worshiper in Ogun The Punch - Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 48-year-old pastor of The Light House Gospel Church, Oluwo, Owode-Egba, in the Obafemi-Owode local Government Area of the state, Pastor Michael Abiodun, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 12- ...



