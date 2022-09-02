Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


More keys to me - School dropout congratulates himself after purchasing Keke Napep
Correct NG  - A young man has taken to social media to rejoice after buying a tricycle commonly known as Keke Napep. The secondary school dropout revealed that he just completed the purchase of the keke napep and he was proud of himself.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“More keys to me” – School dropout congratulates himself after purchasing Keke Napep The Info NG:
“More keys to me” – School dropout congratulates himself after purchasing Keke Napep
"More Keys To Me" – School Dropout Congratulates Himself After Purchasing Keke Edujandon:
"More Keys To Me" – School Dropout Congratulates Himself After Purchasing Keke
More keys to me – School dropout congratulates himself after purchasing Keke Naija Parrot:
More keys to me – School dropout congratulates himself after purchasing Keke


   More Picks
1 World Bank to increase assistance to Nigeria’s poor, vulnerable, says Osinbajo - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
3 Timaya's manager and childhood friend is shot dead in a gas station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 2023: Why Shettima Is Best Choice As Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sanwo-Olu - Talk Glitz, 24 hours ago
5 Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and wife celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos has exited fifth COVID-19 wave: Commissioner - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
7 EFCC to appeal ruling absolving Ex-Gov Jang of N6.3bn fraud - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
8 Why I arranged my husband's kidnapping — 40yr-old suspect confesses - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 2023: NNPP unveils, Mazawaje as guber running mate to Hunkuyi in Kaduna - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Five killed, two children injured as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info