Deontay Wilder's manager 'open' to setting up an epic showdown with Anthony Joshua Linda Ikeji Blog - Deontay Wilder's manager has revealed he's open to setting up an epic showdown with Anthony Joshua and the Bronze Bomber. This is coming after Joshua took on Usyk in a heavyweight rematch after losing his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts in a unanimous ...



News Credibility Score: 99%