Nigerian Army intercepts 792 parcels of Indian hemp worth N10m in Ogun, rejects bribe offered by drug syndicate
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Troops of 81 Division have foiled an attempt to smuggle 792 parcels of illicit drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) into Ogun State at a checkpoint along the Ilaro-Benin Republic Border following an intelligence-driven operation.

3 hours ago
