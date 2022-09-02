Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits invade Zamfara mosque and abduct dozens of worshippers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bandits abducted dozens of worshippers during Jumaat prayers on Friday, September 2, after invading a Mosque in Zugu community of Gummi local government area of Zamfara state.

 

Residen

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits invade Zamfara mosque, abduct worshippers Daily Trust:
Bandits invade Zamfara mosque, abduct worshippers
Bandits abduct worshippers from Zamfara mosque The Punch:
Bandits abduct worshippers from Zamfara mosque
Bandits storm Zamfara Jumuat mosque, abduct worshippers Prompt News:
Bandits storm Zamfara Jumuat mosque, abduct worshippers
Terrorists abduct scores of worshippers in Zamfara during Friday prayer - P.M. News PM News:
Terrorists abduct scores of worshippers in Zamfara during Friday prayer - P.M. News
Bandits invade Zamfara mosque and abduct dozens of worshippers Naija Parrot:
Bandits invade Zamfara mosque and abduct dozens of worshippers
Bandits storm mosque, kidnap several worshippers in Zamfara Politics Nigeria:
Bandits storm mosque, kidnap several worshippers in Zamfara
Bandits abduct worshippers from Zamfara mosque - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Bandits abduct worshippers from Zamfara mosque - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 I Will Host Peter Obi in Ebony, I Like What He’s Doing – Umahi - Tori News, 20 hours ago
2 “50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 'I cannot shun church events because of presidential ambition,' Peter Obi reacts to Okowa's accusation - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
4 Why Nigeria’s debt profile will continue to rise - DMO - Pulse Nigeria, 19 hours ago
5 Bandits invade Zamfara mosque and abduct dozens of worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and wife celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Allow Abuja-Kaduna train to resume, MURIC appeals to families of kidnapped victims - The Eagle Online, 1 day ago
8 CHAN 2023 Qualifier: Yusuf Confident Home Eagles Will Turn The Table Against Ghana - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
9 Ortom To Buhari: Fix Your Battered Image By Addressing Insecurity - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
10 EFCC to appeal ruling absolving Ex-Gov Jang of N6.3bn fraud - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info