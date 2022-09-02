Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Major-General Muraina reportedly dies in UAE
Daily Post  - A retired Major-General in the Nigerian Army, Abdullahi Muraina is dead. DAILY POST gathered that Muraina reportedly died on Friday. The Ibadan-born ex-military officer, according to sources, died in Dubai in the United Arab Emirate (UAE). The retired ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Major-General Muraina Reportedly Dies In UAE Tori News:
Major-General Muraina Reportedly Dies In UAE
Retired army general, Abdullahi Muraina is dead The Street Journal:
Retired army general, Abdullahi Muraina is dead
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria's Retired Major General Abdullahi Muraina Dies In Dubai Hospital
Ibadan Born Major General, Muraina Is Dead Studio CB55:
Ibadan Born Major General, Muraina Is Dead


   More Picks
1 World Bank to increase assistance to Nigeria’s poor, vulnerable, says Osinbajo - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
3 Timaya's manager and childhood friend is shot dead in a gas station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 2023: Why Shettima Is Best Choice As Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sanwo-Olu - Talk Glitz, 24 hours ago
5 Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and wife celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos has exited fifth COVID-19 wave: Commissioner - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
7 EFCC to appeal ruling absolving Ex-Gov Jang of N6.3bn fraud - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
8 Why I arranged my husband's kidnapping — 40yr-old suspect confesses - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 2023: NNPP unveils, Mazawaje as guber running mate to Hunkuyi in Kaduna - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Five killed, two children injured as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info