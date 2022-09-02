Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
Legit
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lagos has exited fifth COVID-19 wave: Commissioner
Peoples Gazette
- Lagos has exited fifth COVID-19 wave: Commissioner
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Lagos exits 5th COVID-19 wave – Commissioner
PM News:
Lagos finally exits 5th COVID-19 wave - P.M. News
Prompt News:
Lagos exits 5th COVID-19 wave – Commissioner
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lagos Finally Exits 5th COVID-19 Wave | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
I Will Host Peter Obi in Ebony, I Like What He’s Doing – Umahi -
Tori News,
20 hours ago
2
“50 is the new 30”: Fans gush over Peter PSquare’s wife Lola Okoye as she marks birthday with fabulous photos -
Legit,
21 hours ago
3
'I cannot shun church events because of presidential ambition,' Peter Obi reacts to Okowa's accusation -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
4
Why Nigeria’s debt profile will continue to rise - DMO -
Pulse Nigeria,
19 hours ago
5
Bandits invade Zamfara mosque and abduct dozens of worshippers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and wife celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Allow Abuja-Kaduna train to resume, MURIC appeals to families of kidnapped victims -
The Eagle Online,
1 day ago
8
CHAN 2023 Qualifier: Yusuf Confident Home Eagles Will Turn The Table Against Ghana -
Complete Sports,
22 hours ago
9
Ortom To Buhari: Fix Your Battered Image By Addressing Insecurity -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
10
EFCC to appeal ruling absolving Ex-Gov Jang of N6.3bn fraud -
Daily Trust,
14 hours ago
