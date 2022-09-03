Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why we’re interested in Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight – US
News photo The Punch  - The United States Government says it is interested in the fight against corruption in foreign countries, including Nigeria, because of its debilitating impacts on nations and how it worsens other problems countries deal with.

1 World Bank to increase assistance to Nigeria’s poor, vulnerable, says Osinbajo - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
3 Timaya's manager and childhood friend is shot dead in a gas station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 2023: Why Shettima Is Best Choice As Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sanwo-Olu - Talk Glitz, 24 hours ago
5 Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and wife celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos has exited fifth COVID-19 wave: Commissioner - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
7 EFCC to appeal ruling absolving Ex-Gov Jang of N6.3bn fraud - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
8 Why I arranged my husband's kidnapping — 40yr-old suspect confesses - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 2023: NNPP unveils, Mazawaje as guber running mate to Hunkuyi in Kaduna - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Five killed, two children injured as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
