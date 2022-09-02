Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens
Daily Post  - As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP deteriorates, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his Benue and Oyo State counterparts, Samuel

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP peace talks collapse, Wike, Makinde, Ortom meet again in London Vanguard News:
PDP peace talks collapse, Wike, Makinde, Ortom meet again in London
2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde Meet In London As PDP Crisis Worsens Tori News:
2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde Meet In London As PDP Crisis Worsens
2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens Nigerian Eye:
2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens
Wike, Makinde, Ortom jet out to London as PDP peace talks collapse Prompt News:
Wike, Makinde, Ortom jet out to London as PDP peace talks collapse
2023: Again, Wike meets with Makinde, Ortom in London after failing to reach truce with Atiku The Street Journal:
2023: Again, Wike meets with Makinde, Ortom in London after failing to reach truce with Atiku
Why London meeting between Wike and Atiku failed to resolve PDP crisis Pulse Nigeria:
Why London meeting between Wike and Atiku failed to resolve PDP crisis
PDP Peace Talks Collapse, Wike, Makinde, Ortom May Meet Tinubu Again In London Naija Parrot:
PDP Peace Talks Collapse, Wike, Makinde, Ortom May Meet Tinubu Again In London
Again, Wike, Other PDP Governors Meet In London As PDP Crisis Lingers Naija News:
Again, Wike, Other PDP Governors Meet In London As PDP Crisis Lingers
PDP Crisis: Wike, Makinde, Ortom meet again in London - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
PDP Crisis: Wike, Makinde, Ortom meet again in London - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 World Bank to increase assistance to Nigeria’s poor, vulnerable, says Osinbajo - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
3 Timaya's manager and childhood friend is shot dead in a gas station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 2023: Why Shettima Is Best Choice As Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sanwo-Olu - Talk Glitz, 24 hours ago
5 Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and wife celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos has exited fifth COVID-19 wave: Commissioner - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
7 EFCC to appeal ruling absolving Ex-Gov Jang of N6.3bn fraud - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
8 Why I arranged my husband's kidnapping — 40yr-old suspect confesses - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 2023: NNPP unveils, Mazawaje as guber running mate to Hunkuyi in Kaduna - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Five killed, two children injured as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info