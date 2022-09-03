Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sadiq Set For Real Sociedad Debut, Targets Goal In 3rd Consecutive Laliga Games
News photo Complete Sports  - Umar Sadiq will go all out to score in his third consecutive Laliga game when he makes his debut for Real Sociedad against Atletico Madrid at the Reale Seguros Stadium today,

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Friendly: Super Falcons target first win against US - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 “If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Singer Chike says as he sells his Benz-GLE to fund music - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
4 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Miyetti Allah plans congress on Atiku, Tinubu, Obi - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari approves increase in duty tour allowance for civil servants, ministers, others - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
7 ‘I killed my parents over blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad’ - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
8 Terrorists reportedly invade Zamfara mosque, abduct dozens of worshippers - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Building collapse: Tinubu sympathises with Ganduje, seeks probe - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
