Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Friendly: Super Falcons target first win against US
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be up against world champions, the United States of America in a friendly at the Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City on Saturday (today). The second friendly is billed for the Audi Field, Washington next week Tuesday. The ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Int Vanguard News:
Int'l Friendly: Super Falcons lose 4-0 to USA
Falcons seek first win over US in Kansas The Punch:
Falcons seek first win over US in Kansas
USA Outclass Super Falcons 4-0 In Friendly Match Complete Sports:
USA Outclass Super Falcons 4-0 In Friendly Match
Super Falcons beaten 4-0 by United States in friendly Ripples Nigeria:
Super Falcons beaten 4-0 by United States in friendly
USA thrash Nigeria as Super Falcons suffer third straight defeat FC Naija:
USA thrash Nigeria as Super Falcons suffer third straight defeat
Super Falcons of Nigeria lose 4-0 to USA in Kansas Pulse Nigeria:
Super Falcons of Nigeria lose 4-0 to USA in Kansas
Int’l. Friendlies: Again, USA wallop Nigeria’s Super Falcons 4-0 Prompt News:
Int’l. Friendlies: Again, USA wallop Nigeria’s Super Falcons 4-0
Friendly: Super Falcons target first win against US Affairs TV:
Friendly: Super Falcons target first win against US
Falcons Aim For First Victory Over US In Kansas Anaedo Online:
Falcons Aim For First Victory Over US In Kansas
USA Outclass Super Falcons 4-0 In Friendly Match Naija Parrot:
USA Outclass Super Falcons 4-0 In Friendly Match
Super Falcons fall to USA in friendly game Kemi Filani Blog:
Super Falcons fall to USA in friendly game


   More Picks
1 Friendly: Super Falcons target first win against US - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 “If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Singer Chike says as he sells his Benz-GLE to fund music - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
4 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Miyetti Allah plans congress on Atiku, Tinubu, Obi - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari approves increase in duty tour allowance for civil servants, ministers, others - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 13 hours ago
7 ‘I killed my parents over blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad’ - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
8 Terrorists reportedly invade Zamfara mosque, abduct dozens of worshippers - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Building collapse: Tinubu sympathises with Ganduje, seeks probe - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info