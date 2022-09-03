Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo, U.S. VP Harris hold talks at White House
News photo Daily Trust  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met with his counterpart from the United States, Kamala Harris, at the White House in Washington D.C.on mutual interests of the two countries.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It was great meeting Osinbajo – USA Vice President, Kamala Harris Daily Post:
It was great meeting Osinbajo – USA Vice President, Kamala Harris
‘Nigeria Is Key’: Kamala Harris Hosts Osinbajo At White House Channels Television:
‘Nigeria Is Key’: Kamala Harris Hosts Osinbajo At White House
Meeting Osinbajo Was A Great Experience – Kamala Harris Independent:
Meeting Osinbajo Was A Great Experience – Kamala Harris
It was great meeting Osinbajo – USA Vice President, Kamala Harris Nigerian Eye:
It was great meeting Osinbajo – USA Vice President, Kamala Harris
It Was Great Meeting Osinbajo – US Vice President, Kamala Harris | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
It Was Great Meeting Osinbajo – US Vice President, Kamala Harris | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Yemi Osinbajo Meets U.S. VP Kamala Harris Naija News:
Yemi Osinbajo Meets U.S. VP Kamala Harris


   More Picks
1 Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in one week — NCDC - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 2023: Again, Wike, Ortom, Makinde meet in London as PDP crisis worsens - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 “You’re A Great Performer” – Music Icon, Madonna Says To Rema - Information Nigeria, 18 hours ago
4 “If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Singer Chike says as he sells his Benz-GLE to fund music - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 INTERSOCIETY working for IPOB, we’ll not succumb to its intimidations – Nigerian Army - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
6 “I have realized that I made mistakes” – Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila Charani tenders apology to the entire Nwoko family - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
7 Real Madrid great Marcelo makes surprise move to Olympiacos - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
8 Lagos govt directs all schools to resume September 5 - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 High Commission refutes alleged targeted killing of Nigerians in Kenya - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Osinbajo, U.S. VP Harris hold talks at White House - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info