“If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Singer Chike says as he sells his Benz-GLE to fund music
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Sensational Nigerian singer, Chike, has revealed he has sold off his Mercedes Benz GLE to support his music career. The ‘Boo of the Booless’ star made this revelation via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, September 2nd.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

