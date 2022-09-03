Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Simon Nominated For Nantes Player Of The Month Award
News photo Complete Sports  - Moses Simon has been nominated for the Nantes player of the month award for August after coming up with some stellar performances which yielded two goals and two assists.
Simon was so good during August that he hit the back of the net twice while ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

